Fans want to know about Admiralty report

THE Manus soccer fans would like to know about Admiralty financial report for the 2017 National Premier League campaign.

On the other hand the people of Manus would like to also know

the financing of the team admiralty into the National Premier

League.

The players and the administration individuals that jetted of to Port Moresby bearing the Admiralty flag to take part in the 2017 NPL season where uncommissioned by the majority of the Manus Soccer Association affiliated Clubs.

It is a grieve concern for the people of Manus on how the team admiralty is being administered.

Manus is home to soccer mad fans and to hear the top seed representing the province beaten at marginalise scores is a very shameful situation.

Sadly for the Admiralty taking part in the NPL 2017 season none of them has been selected for PNG International and they came home uncheered, unnoticed and are now hiding in Loregau town.

Admiralty in the last three years competing in the National Soccer league has never advertised any administrative roles on the media for the qualified personals in the country to apply.

He or she needs to be educated on the application and conceptualisation of policy and its engagement.

Instead the team was turmoil by the ideology of political appointment.

The team manager and the coach were selected without any committee bodies authorised by the Manus Soccer Association.

The people of Manus would like to know who that shadow is mocking and jeopardising the common policy of football body in Manus.

Admiralty FC mad fan

