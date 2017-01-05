FAO development plan

The year 2016 heralds a transition to the new 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development. This new global compact recognises the unfinished agenda of eradicating poverty and hunger and embraces a much bolder and wider agenda for sustainable development, according to Kundhavi Kadiresan, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation of the World (FAO).

In a report on FAO’s website, he said the progress made by countries in the Asia and the Pacific region in reaching the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) was assessed in the 2015 report on Regional Overview of Food Insecurity. The news was very good.

The region as a whole not only met the MDG target of halving the proportion of people suffering from hunger but was also the region with the largest reduction in the number of undernourished people in the world.

He said while we should take pride in our achievements, we must remain cognizant and committed to the equally daunting agenda ahead of us.

Twelve percent of the Asia and Pacific region’s population still remain hungry and there continue to be large disparities among sub-regions and countries in this regard.

The analysis in this report shows that many countries in the region would need to pay more attention to agriculture sector growth, supporting diverse food systems, as well as public investment in quality health care, nutrition education, and sanitation if the goal of a hunger-free Asia and the Pacific by 2030 is to become a reality.

Our vision however needs to go beyond just the elimination of hunger.

We must strive towards building a society that is healthy and well nourished. Unfortunately, and shockingly, about 30 percent of children under five years of age in the region are stunted due to inadequate nutrients intake.

Kadiresan said this represents a colossal human loss given the association between stunting and poorer cognitive performance in schools that leads to significant economic consequences.

At the same time, many countries in the region are beginning to increasingly suffer from overweight and obesity.

The report shows that despite good progress being made by many countries in tackling malnutrition, the overall rate of progress is less than desired, and there are several countries and subregions where the prevalence rates are still very high.

Most governments are taking concrete actions to address the problem and there is a clear recognition of strengthening agriculture and food systems in a manner that brings more affordable, healthier and diverse food options within everyone’s reach.

Kadiresan added that this report also introduces a special section which will focus on a different selected key issue or trend affecting food security and nutrition in the region each year. This year, the focus is on the importance of smallholder in view of the remarkable growth in the region.

The section concludes that the promotion of smallholders will improve the rural livelihoods and the environment. The focus was to make smallholders to be competitive in the marketplace, improving the safety and quality of products, and managing the expansion of their farming such that negative impacts on the environment and public health are minimised.

He concluded that, as we transit this year to the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development, we should recognise and celebrate the remarkable progress made by the Asia and Pacific region in sharply improving food and nutrition security.

At the same time, we must renew our commitment to tackle the unfinished agenda of eradicating hunger, poverty and under-nutrition and addressing new challenges such as the growing pressure on natural resources, climate change, and the newer dimensions of malnutrition such as obesity and hidden hunger.

In this quest for a better future, we must learn from our past successes and failures, question the conventional wisdom and ask new questions.

This report does not provide all the answers but I hope that some of the analysis presented in the report and some of the questions raised will help encourage dialogue and shape a new public narrative towards eradicating hunger and malnutrition and creating a transformative change for sustainable development. – fao.org

