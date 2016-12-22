FAO projects in Papua New Guinea

The Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations has had a long and outstanding relations with Food and Agricultural Departments in PNG. FAO was involved; in the Fish Aid Programme with the Fisheries Authority in Madang, assisted the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in the initial planning stages of the National Agricultural; Research Institute, and in taking the lead in the planning, coordination and implementation of various International and Regional workshops of which PNG was invited to participate as one of the FAO member States.

FAO’s current global emphasis is on Food security, as such FAO and the National Department of Agriculture & Livestock (NDAL) in collaboration with the Provincial Division of Agriculture & Livestock (PDAL) of the Morobe Provincial Administration initiated and implemented a Pilot Phase of the Special Security Programme in the Markham Valley of Morobe Province from July 1996 to December 2000. The general objectives of the programme were to improve food security, reduce year to year food production variability and to improve the people’s access to food in these districts. Four major activities were conducted to implement programme, namely,

Constraints analysis of the farming systems,

Intensification of the production system by use of improved technologies,

construction and development small-scale irrigation schemes and diversification of the production systems by integration of small life-stock ( sheep, goats, chicken, ducks and rabbits)

Aqua-culture into the farming systems of these communities.

The pilot phase has had a significant impact on people’s lives improving access to food for households as well as creating market avenues for many farmers in the Markham Valley. As such, expansion of the programme in the Markham Valley as well as the extension of the programme to other provinces was formulated.

Implementation is expected to begin in selected sites from late 2001 onwards through a programme of South collaboration (SSC). The SSC programme would enable the delivery of technical assistance from more advanced developing countries participating in the FAO global Special Programme in support of Food Security (SPFS). The proposed SSC programme in PNG would be implemented jointly by the FAO, PNG (as a host country) and the Republic of the Philippines (as the cooperating country). A pilot phase marketing programme to support the Food Security is also scheduled to begin in selected Morobe and Eastern Highlands Districts from late 2001.PNG is also a participating member country in the FAO programme on:

Small Island Developing Nations,

Aimed to address and find solutions to issues of vulnerability of small island countries, states or provinces.

Most recently, FAO consultants were involved in analysis of the National

Agricultural Systems in PNG and have given suggestions on possible restructure to make it more effective and efficient. Final implementation of the recommendations now await the national government deliberations and endorsement.

