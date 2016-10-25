So far so good but still worried about projects

THE 2016 DSIP project roll out in Gumine electorate, Chimbu, has been running smoothly but there are some signs of incomplete projects.

Although huge sums of money have been allocated through the DSIP for various impact projects in the district, some funded projects have been seen incomplete or even not yet started.

The pay out of the first phase of the project had been done and currently the second phase is being paid out to the project developer’s account.

As a Gumine man, I am surprised to see certain project developers who have not yet started any work on the projects collecting checks from the provincial BMS counter.

I am afraid of how they are going to complete the proposed projects with the second phase pay out without constructing anything with the first phase pay out they received.

Can somebody from the district administration and DDA team of Gumine come out clear to assess the situational report and take some though measures on those who haven’t started the funded projects yet? Ask them how they will manage to complete the project with only the second phase money.

At the end of the show, all those who failed to complete the projects successfully should be dealt with accordingly by the law.

This is a bad practice in which the public money for the Gumine people is not put into good use.

Nige Marme Yal

Gumine, Chimbu