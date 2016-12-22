Fares for teachers in Highlands slashed

LEAVE fares for teachers in the Highlands region have been cut by more than half, according to PNG Teachers Association regional secretary John Melson.

He said every year, teachers’ leave fares were reduced.

“This year, they are getting less than half,” Melson said.

“This is not good enough to compensate the hard working teachers from other provinces teaching in the region.”

He said by law, after every two years, teachers from other provinces must be paid their full leave fares and other entitlements to visit their home provinces and return to work after the holidays.

Melson said it was a problem that must be addressed.

“We understand the Government’s financial problem but at least pay the teachers’ leave fares properly,” he said.

Melson said last year, teachers received only half of their leave fares and this year, it was only one-quarter of what they were supposed to get.

He said teachers were happy with the increase in their pay by three per cent despite the financial problem.

