Farewell parade for Sir Michael

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

IT took a policeman’s son to unite the 1,000-plus tribes of Papua New Guinea when it became a nation on Sept 16, 1975.

These were the words of Police Commissioner Gari Baki as the constabulary accorded the country’s founding father, Sir Michael Somare, in Port Moresby on Wednesday.

“This parade is to honour a man who has dedicated his life to serving this nation. This parade is also fitting for the Grand Chief because he has a strong link with the police force,” Baki said.

“His father Ludwig was a policeman in Rabaul from 1927 to 1947 and rose to the rank of sergeant.

“Sir Michael when he was the first prime minister in 1977 was also the patron of the police Blue Kumul soccer club in Port Moresby.”

He said before Independence, the tribes went their own ways.

“No one wanted to talk to each other and were determined to go their own ways.

“He had to talk to the Tolais (Mataungan society), Papuans (Papuan Besena), Highlanders and Bougainvilleans who wanted to break away to form their own nation,” Baki said.

“There were a lot of criticisms from foreigners that Papua New Guinea will never become independent until the end of the 20th century.”

Sir Michael thanked Baki and the constabulary for hosting the parade for him.

“I want to thank you for this wonderful parade from the bottom of my heart. If you watch it from where I am standing, especially if you are retiring like me, I can assure you that you will shed tears,” he said.

Sir Michael, the Governor of East Sepik since Independence, appealed to police officers to ensure that the 2017 national election be fraud-free.

“Many of you will go into election duties. I urge you please serve our country well to allow for free fair and safe elections,” he said.

“Our people deserve your best efforts. It is their time to select a representative of their own choice to Parliament. I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the role you are going to play in these elections.”

He urged the police officers to uphold the law during the general elections.

He said Papua New Guinea had one of the best constitutions in the world and urged people to make sure it was used in the right way.

“We have one of the best constitutions in the world.

“And it is important that we as citizens observe that it is not used incorrectly through amendme-

nts to push certain groups’ agenda. Our Constitution must be given the same respect as the Holy Bible,” Sir Michael said.

