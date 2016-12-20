Farm owner urges people to grow rice

RICE farm owner Thomas Ond is urging his people in Goilala to grow their own rice instead of buying it from shops.

Ond owns the Veimauru rice farm in Goilala district.

He is an agriculturist and is into his final year pursuing a Bachelor in Agriculture and Rural Development programme at the University of Technology in Lae.

The course is facilitated by Department of Distance Learning.

He said the people walked to villages which had canteens to buy rice.

He said buying rice from canteens at the village was difficult.

Ond said as an agriculturist by profession, he wanted to use the skills to help the villagers.

“It would take them a few hours or even days to buy rice so it is difficult,” he said.

“The owners of canteens buy their stock from Port Moresby.

“The price goes up after their mark-up.

“Because I am an agriculturist by profession, I know how to grow food.

“Having the theory and the practical aspect gives me an advantage to do something for the villagers.”

He plows the land himself and his family members helped him especially during planting.

Ond got rice seedlings from a farmer and planted his first seedlings in September.

“It is about giving back something to the community and engaging youths in these developments to cut down on law and order issues,” he said.

