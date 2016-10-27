Farmers earn K69,600

COCOA farmers in the Lower Watut area of Morobe have earned K69,600 from the sale of 116 bags of cocoa so far, this year.

The 42 grower clusters in Lower Watut comprising more than 2000 farmers take cocoa production means to improving household incomes and family wellbeing.

Lower Watut Cocoa Cooperative (LWCC) chairman Nehem David said Morobe Mining Joint Venture (MMJV) initiated cocoa cultivation and production for them in 2003.

The positive result of that initiative was that their cocoa was rated fifth out of 135 cocoa growing countries in France and first in the Asia-Pacific region in 2014.

David said the Queen Emma chocolate company in Port Moresby and Paradise Foods and Beverages Ltd, Lae, were interested in sourcing their cocoa.

But he said the cooperative really needed a storage facility at Wampar station or in Lae, to ensure easy access for delivery to customers on schedule, when requested.

“Our threat is cocoa pod borer and Huon Gulf district took measures to assist and enhance farmers with tools and seedlings last week,” he said.

He commended Governor Kelly Naru for a vehicle donated to LWCC last week, which was used to transport 60 bags to the selling point.

MMJV invested K1 million to train local farmers by engaging specialists from Malaysia, who educated the farmers on the essential knowledge of cocoa production.

David said the success of LWCC was the brain child of MMJV and PNG Cocoa board which was beginning to benefit the people.

