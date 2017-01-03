Farmers hope for better year

SYDNEY: Dairy farmers are hopeful of a better year in 2017, after shock price cuts to the farmgate milk price by Australia’s two biggest milk processors caused a crisis in the dairy sector in 2016.

Murray Goulburn moved in April to slash the price of milk that it pays farmers and rival Fonterra Australia followed suit in early May.

The companies blamed a slump in global commodity prices and the strength of the Australian dollar.

Global dairy prices were hit by a surge in supply, Russian sanctions on dairy imports, slowing demand in China and competitive markets.

Cuts to the farmgate milk price hurt dairy farmers deeply, loading many with debt, forcing some out of business, and leaving others rethinking their future.

The cuts and an accompanying downgrade to Murray Goulburn’s profit forecasts cost Murray Goulburn managing director Gary Helou his job. – AAP

