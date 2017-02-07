Farmers need freight subsidy, price stabilisation, says CPL

FRESH produce farmers need freight subsidy and price stabilisation, according to the City Pharmacy Limited Group.

CPL chairman Mahesh Patel said this during a recent business breakfast event.

“When we started the Mt Hagen project we invested millions of Kina just to upgrade the farmers skills level and setting up our supply chain,” Patel said during a panel discussion.

“We went as far as chartering our aircrafts to bring the supplies down, it’s still happening.

“Our farmers need freight subsidy, they need price stabilisation.

“Our imports have grown from 750 tonnes to 900 tonnes, 26 per cent growth in the last three years.

“With our local produce, it has doubled from 600 tonnes to 1200 tonnes so emphasis is to support the local farmers but we need to work with them to educate them.”

He also highlighted the improvement in technology that is assisting farmers to sell their produce.

“The electronic money transfers obviously help so that money can be transferred straight away which is a great help from the banking institutions. I think if we could all work together we could all work to help the situation,” Patel said.

He had also noted the challenges.

“From the private sector perspective, if you look at transport cost, it takes us K4000 to bring a container from Sydney and it costs me K8000 from Port Moresby to Mt. Hagen and K10,000 to the other stations. The transport cost is quite a challenge and we need to work with the private sector providers to bring the price down to the consumers. Infrastructure development is another big challenge, we can’t extend to the out stations because there is no development.”

