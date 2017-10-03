Farmers praised for role in food chain

FARMERS play an important role and without them there will be no food, Volunteer Services Abroad (VSA) PNG country manager Johannes Gambo says.

He said during the launching of an imported seeds’ programme in Kokopo last week that the important contribution of farmers was often forgotten

The seed concept is an initiative of Fresh Produce Development Agency, East New Britain Market Authority and VSA.

“You can be a scientist or an engineer, but at the end of the day, you have to eat so farmers play an important role,” Gambo said.

He said having access to quality seeds in PNG was very difficult, which was why stakeholders got together.

Gambo urged farmers to support the programme by buying affordable seeds at the FPDA office in Kokopo.

He said VSA assisted in youth capacity in areas of education, agriculture and health.

Gambo said plans were in place for VSA to bring in a technical officer to work with FPDA in remote areas to help farmers improve quality and quantity of their produce.

He said a nutritionist would also be brought in to teach people about preparing healthy food.

