Farmers unaware of training

I write to raise concern on behalf for the majority of rural farmers regarding agriculture training conducted by Nari as well as other various DPI agriculture experts.

I often hear and read stories about agriculture training only after they are over.

It appears that only some privileged farmers are able to attending the training as I did not see any public notices inviting enrolment.

As we all know, 80 per cent of the people live in rural areas and depend largely on agriculture so Nari and should extend the training programmes to reach out to the rural farmers.

KP.Eddy

Bereina

Like this: Like Loading...