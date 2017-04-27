Farming forces loggers to cut more

MAXIMUM logging quotas have been exceeded because of the many agriculture projects which require the clearing of forests, a PNG Forest Association official says.

PNGFA policy and aid coordination manager Dambis Kaip said the National Forest Association came up with the policy of a sustainable level cut of about 4.9 million cubic metres per hectare. Over the years, we have not actually met that level but have stayed below it.

Kaip told The National that despite this, the allowable level cut had been exceeded due to agriculture projects such as oil palm which required the clearing of land.

“We have gone past the allowable logging cuts because of the large scale agriculture projects in recent years that cut down both the large and small trees to make space for agriculture,” Kaip said.

He said the standard practice was for loggers to only cut the big trees and leave the small ones.

Similar concerns on logging regulations and policies were also raised at a workshop in Port Moresby last week. The reducing emissions from deforestation and degradation (REDD+) organisation with the support of the United Nations Development Programme is setting up a platform for palm oil stakeholders to address such issues by coming up with a policy.

REDD+ general manager Gwen Sissiou told The National that there was no overarching palm oil policy in the country by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock or anyone else.

UNDP’s Deputy Resident Representative Tracy Vienings said the workshop was held at a critical time in the development of PNG’s agricultural sector.

