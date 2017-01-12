Farming plan targets districts

A revitalised agriculture sector will create additional income-earning opportunities for the people living in the districts to improve their living standards, according to the National Agriculture Development Plan 2007- 2016.

The plan highlighted that the bulk of the population resided in villages and towns in the districts, and depended on agriculture, forestry and fisheries for their livelihood as most agricultural activities occur in the rural districts.

A revitalised agriculture sector would eventually contribute towards reducing unemployment, poverty, law and order issues and urban drift in the provinces.

The NADP calls on the Government to empower the rural population through the development of economically sustainable programmes in agriculture.

PNG has a large number of crop and livestock species that are well adapted to the different agro-ecological conditions in the country and can be successfully used to produce food and wealth.

The sub-sector agencies have expressed their support to promote agriculture in the respective districts to realise the goals that have been set for each of the sub-sector and contributing to the overall development of the agriculture sector in PNG and the national economy.

Institutional strengthening The Government recognises that the people will continue to drive the economy through meaningful participation in agriculture development activities.

Rural farmers need to be equipped with various technical and practical skills to successfully invest and manage the new agriculture enterprises for income generation.

It is therefore important that Papua New Guinean scientists and technicians are trained to undertake appropriate research to develop new agricultural technologies for adoption by smallholder farmers in the districts.

The agriculture research scientists and technicians will continue to collaborate with provincial and district agriculture officers to disseminate appropriate technologies to the farmers for improving the productivity and sustainable use of resources.

Competent professional staff are also required to provide administrative and financial services in the research institutions and other national agencies.

Research organisations need to develop and maintain management systems and standards to foster good working environments.

All research institutes and other government agencies have essential infrastructure and facilities.

These facilities should be maintained and where necessary upgraded or replaced to ensure that they remain in good condition to carry out the research programmes.

Adequate funding must be continued over the medium term to research institutions and government agencies to support their institutional strengthening programmes.

