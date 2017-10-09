Fashion show puts spotlight on ‘incredible talent’

Papua New Guinea’s growing fashion industry was on show at the PNG Fashion and Design Week in Port Moresby on Saturday night.

Models strutted their stuff on the catwalk to showcase the country’s 12 top fashion designers.

Designs by Niugini Native, Mahawa, Off2War, Lavagirl, Ma’Mana, Rels Adi Collection, Kenny Collection, PNGian Kala, Jaukae Bilum Products, CS2K, Baiwa and Tabu showed that the country’s fashion industry had indeed come of age.

Also on the catwalk was Australian-based fashion designer Lepou.

Goroka-based Jaukae Bilum Products, run by the internationally-renowned Florence Jaukae, stole the show with its stunning designs and will represent the country at a fashion show in Sydney, Australia, later this year.

Kokopo-based Lavagirl, owned by former journalist Annette Sete, was also a standout with its themed products based on the country’s cocoa industry.

Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Wera Mori and Youth Religion and Community Development Secretary Anna Solomon spoke of the country’s growing fashion industry and the need to support it.

Lae-based designer Sarah Haoda-Todd, of PNGian Kala, told of the experience of showcasing her products on the world stage in London recently.

Organiser Janet Sios said this was the second time for the event to be held and showcased that “incredible talent” in the country.

“When people talk about the fashion industry, they seem to think about the catwalk and the red carpet, but the end product is a difficult process,” she said.

“I have come to know and respect this by working with all the designers.

“It is an industry that can be a big contributor to our economy.”

Sios said the attendance showed people’s commitment “to the growth of the fashion industry in Papua New Guinea”.

“I believe that after tonight, you will have more appreciation and understanding of the life of a designer, a model and everyone else who works in the industry,” she said.

“Together we can make a difference in the fashion and design industry.”

Like this: Like Loading...