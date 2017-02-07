Fatal accident driver charged

By HELEN TARAWA

NORTHERN police have arrested and charged the driver of the oil palm fruit truck that was involved in an accident last month in which 13 people died.

Police commander Lincoln Gerari told The National that the driver, Stanford Aiden, 32, from Boianai village in Rabaraba district, was charged with driving dangerously causing the death of 13 people on board the PMV. Another 16 people were injured.

Gerari said Aiden was arrested on Thursday and would appear in court on Feb 16.

“The investigations is complete and a report was submitted to my office,” Gerari said.

He said there was no alcohol involved as reported, but the drivers were “running at high speed”.

The PMV was carrying 30 passengers and the fruit truck a crew member besides the driver.

“I have warned motorists, PMV drivers and all truck drivers of the dangers of speeding through my weekly radio talks, but no one seems to take heed of this.

“We will continue our awareness and the accident should serve as a lesson for people to follow traffic rules,” Gerari said.

Meanwhile, the body of the last victim of the motor vehicle crash, Sohe district treasurer Gilbert Manduru, was handed over to the relatives by Youth, Religion and Community Development Minister Delilah Gore last week and flown to Tufi and laid to rest in his village.

