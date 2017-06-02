Fates sealed for U19 women

THE journey for the six teams competing in July’s OFC Under-19 women’s soccer championship has been outlined following the official draw announcement at the OFC Academy in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday.

Defending champions New Zealand are set to open the competition against the hosts of the 2016 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup Papua New Guinea after they were drawn into positions one and two respectively by OFC competitions director Chris Kemp.

Kemp said it would be a thrilling way to open the round-robin tournament, which runs from July 11-24 at Ngahue Reserve in St Johns, Auckland.

“That we will have what is traditionally the region’s two strongest women’s sides opening the tournament means we will be setting the tone for the competition on day one,” Kemp said.

“New Zealand have a strong record in this age group, having recorded some impressive victories during the OFC U20 Women’s Championships in 2015.

“Now, as more nations make women’s football development a priority we expect to witness some competitive matches,” the competitions director said

Drawn into positions three and four were Tonga and Fiji, who will meet in the 12.30pm encounter on match day one. Tonga have a strong women’s football development programme but have had some unlucky results in recent youth tournaments.

Fiji are also making inroads in the women’s game and at last year’s OFC U17 Women’s Championship, secured a third-place finish after beating New Caledonia 3-2 in the playoff.

Rounding out the opening day’s action will be Samoa and New Caledonia, who are in positions five and six respectively. Samoa earned their best result at the U20 women’s level in 2015 when they finished runners-up to New Zealand in the round-robin event in Tonga.

That event was a forgettable one for New Caledonia after they suffered a heavy loss to New Zealand, but with a fourth-place finish in the Cook Islands last year, improvement in the women’s camp is underway.

