Father of seven gets 14 years for rape

A FATHER of seven from Rakunai village in East New Britain was sentenced to 14 years in jail in Kokopo for raping his wife using a cassava root, egg plant and mobile phones.

Nicholas Mogoara, in his 60s, pleaded guilty to four counts of rape.

The Kokopo National Court last week heard that in May 2015, the prisoner was living with his family at Dadul Block at Warangoi.

The times when he raped her was when they went to the garden and he told her to lie down while he took a piece of cassava from his basket and inserted it into her private part.

At another time he used two mobile phones and later he used an egg plant.

The final abuse occurred on Dec 31, 2015, when he inserted an egg plant and dried chillies. The victim fled with her children to her village at Gunanba in Kokopo.

Justice Salatiel Lenalia said the prisoner took advantage of the victim being his wife and that he enjoyed intimate relationship with her during the course of their marriage, resulting in seven children.

“Your actions under very serious aggravating circumstances were a total disgrace and disrespect to your wife and children. Any acts of sexual penetration, be it by digital or penile penetration are all serious because the injuries caused to the victim’s genitals,” Lenalia said.

The court suspended five years of the jail term so the man will serve nine years in jail and be on good behaviour for two years.

