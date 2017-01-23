Father, son arrested for producing, supplying homebrew

By LARRY ANDREW

A FATHER and son have been arrested for allegedly producing and supplying of homebrew at their home in West Taraka, Lae.

The two and a woman were apprehended on Friday when West Taraka station commander Jack Sakaling and his men followed a foul smell coming out of their house.

They were brought to the Lae central police station where they were charged with producing and supplying homebrew.

Sakaling said West Taraka was well-known for producing homebrew.

He said the police on foot patrol came across two men consuming homebrew and arrested them. During questioning, the pair told the police where they had bought the homebrew.

“All the equipment used has been removed from a house at Drai Wara block. We will continue to arrest producers of homebrew,” Sakaling said. “This is the main contributing factor to most of the problems in the community. On weekends we will do foot patrol to arrest anyone producing homebrew.

“As the new station commander, I will not bow down to anyone. We will be at the doorsteps of those producing homebrew.”

Like this: Like Loading...