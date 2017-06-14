Father of two happy with job at city park

THE Port Moresby Adventure Park does not only provide beautiful scenery but also create job opportunities.

Timothy Dekine, 28, father of two, from Naragima in Kerowagi, Chimbu, is a nursery planter in the National Orchid Garden within the adventure park.

After his last job as a shop security guard, Dekine has been working with the National Orchid Garden for almost three years and has found it a good job experience.

“It is hard work being a nursery planter because you have to make sure the plants are properly nurtured and safely delivered to buyers like the city hall,” Dekine said.

His family is his first priority and with the wage he earns fortnightly he makes sure there is food on the table.

He said he is happy with his job because he learnt many new things.

