Federation should back players’ participation

WITH reference to PNG Volleyball Federation’s article in The National last week, I would like to comment as follows:

1. There will not be any national championship and international event in the foreseeable future due to lack of funding. This clearly shows that the federation is incapable of managing its affairs and developing the code in PNG.

The executives should take the initiative to liaise with the PNG Sports Foundation in sourcing funds and how best they can be able to partner sponsors to promote the code.

2. Taking part in the mini Pacific games in Vanuatu in 2017 and Commonwealth Games in Australia 2018.

I understand that in-door volleyball is not included in the mini games so perhaps other tournaments with neighbouring Pacific Island countries can be organised. For any sports to take part at the Commonwealth Games one should perform to qualify and as such beach volleyball men’s team won the gold medal at the 2015 Pacific Games.

They have gained full marks by OC to take part in any tournament higher than the Pacific Games such as Oceania Games and Commonwealth Games.

There’s nothing sinister about that.

Mea and Kilarupa did not take part in the Olympic qualifiers in 2015 after the Pacific Games due to PNGFV in not cooperating with OC and PNG Sports Foundation, which is a disgrace to volleyball and sports in PNG.

Beach volleyball is not like ordinary volleyball game played indoors with six players. It has two players and no reserve and both must be experienced with the skills in attack and defence to be able to win games.

PNG has never been anywhere near to Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, New Caledonia, Tahiti, Cook Islands and Vanuatu. Therefore, we should be proud of our champions Mea and Kilarupa for lifting PNG to a higher level.

PNGVF should be supporting them to participate in any higher tournaments in the Pacific and Asia region.

Opa Mea, via email