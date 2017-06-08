Federation to host basketball championships

THE Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea (BFPNG) will stage its 2017 national championships for men and women from July 3-8 at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre in Port Moresby.

The championships will provide competing players with the opportunity for selection to the national squads for the 2017 FIBA Melanesia Basketball Cup, which will be hosted by PNG in September.

BFPNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu was confident that the six-day event would showcase a lot of the country’s elite basketballers.

“We’ve had strong interest from affiliated associations based all over PNG,” Khalu said.

“We’re just waiting for those associations to complete the nomination process and submit the required paperwork by June 16, so we can lock them into the competition draw.

“Being one of the more significant selection events for our PNG national senior squads, we want to make sure that we have a diverse cross-section of athletes coming from all over the country.

“We are also hopeful that the tournament may uncover a few hidden gems, the same way when we hosted the BFPNG Under 18 national championships last year.”

The larger Port Moresby-based associations are expected to do well throughout the championships, however, Khalu said hoops fans should not be surprised if some of the smaller regional sides also caused some upsets.

“That’s the beauty of these types of tournaments. All it takes is for an underdog team to gain some early confidence and momentum, have a bit of luck and they can take down a powerhouse side or two,” Khalu said.

“I’m really excited to see the level of play and how the competition unfolds in both the men’s and women’s divisions.”

