Fee assistance scheme to last

AN initiative to assist students in Tambul-Nebilyer district of Western Highlands will continue so more young people are educated, according to the man who started it.

Businessman Gabriel Andandi established the school fee assistance scheme in 1998 to assist students from his province attending tertiary institutions.

Last Saturday, he committed more than K7000 to pay outstanding fees for the Tambul-Nebilyer students attending the Divine Word University and Madang Teachers College.

“I have made the commitment to relieve the students’ parents and pay their fees because I value education as very important for the electorate and the country,” Andandi said.

“I started this initiative in the 1980s and until today, we have many educated Tambul-Nebilyers and Papua New Guineans benefiting from it.”

