Fee increase fair: LLG official

THE Government’s plan to increase the nomination fees for candidates contesting next year’s general elections is a fair call, the president of Lower Mendi LLG in Southern Highlands Peter Kundi says.

He felt the current K1000 nomination fee was outdated and immediate revision was required.

Kundi was commenting on claims by deputy opposition leader Sam Basil

Basil, who was also the Pangu Pati leader, said that the Government’s plan to increase nomination fees was too much, undemocratic and unfair for smaller political parties and independent candidates.

“What a nonsense by the leader of PNG’s oldest political party,” Kundi said. He said politics was not for those who could afford the costs involved in the whole electioneering process.

Kundi said there was compelling evidence and reasons to raise the nomination fees.

He said those who could afford the fees should start raising money now for the 2022 general elections.

