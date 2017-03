THIS is of much concern to University of Papua New Guinea

(UPNG) students as the fees for

the 2017 academic year have increased by 45 per cent compared to last year.

This greatly affects the students as it is unaffordable for most of us from poor families. ‘

The increase in fees leaves some of us with no option but to withdraw from studies this year.

This, we humbly ask the UPNG administration if they can reduce the fees.

Antox Gonol Silzu

UPNG, Waigani

Like this: Like Loading...