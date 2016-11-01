Feed the spirit as much as the body

I SUPPORT a letter by an Anointed Christian of Port Moresby titled The answer to our social issues lies within us (The National, Oct 31). From what I see, our education system only feeds our minds to benefit our physical needs and very little is given to feed our spiritual hunger or needs. One day attending church service is not enough to feed our spiritual hunger compared to five days attending classes to feed our physical hunger. To live a full Christian life, the education curriculum in PNG should include religious education as major subjects to be though in schools to balance our spiritual needs against our physical needs for a better balance life in spirit and physically. Living a balanced life then can only reduce all problems we face today.

Reader, Boroko, NCD