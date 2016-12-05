Fellowship continues

By DEMAS TIEN

MORE than 200 members of a church in Port Moresby have been affected after their church building was demolished last Wednesday by the National Capital District Commission (NCDC).

Towamo congregation of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Morata One was surprised to see their newly-built church demolished by NCDC as part of its eviction programme to make way for a road project.

Their chairman Issac Yandawai told The National yesterday that the members were in “big pain” when they learnt that their church building was demolished.

He said the members raised funds to build the new church in 2003 and it was being completed when it was demolished.

He said the church was established at Morata One in 1998.

“The members of the church were in pain and shock,” Yandawai said.

Despite the demolition of their church building, the congregation conducted their usual Sunday fellowship outside the building.

Yandawai said the church was established through an understanding between the church and University of Papua New Guinea because the university owned the land.

He said the church was established 13 meters away from proposed road project from Gerehu to Morata and to Waigani.

Yandawai said the church was not served with an eviction notice.

He urged the Government to support churches because churches played an important role in the community.

