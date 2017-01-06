Fellowship keen on helping

By TONY PALME

A CHRISTIAN fellowship in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands has struck a deal with an engineering company for people with trade skills to work on three-month stint with the company starting this year.

Members and executives of Christ Mission Possible, thanked the Faith in Action Ministries and Hort Engineering of Australia for providing this life changing opportunity for Papua New Guineans.

Christ Mission Possible member Pr Peter Ano, the executives and community leaders praised Ps Abraham Akkary and his wife Allyson of Faith in Action Ministries for partnering with Sydney businessman Jeff Hort creating income-earning opportunities.

The Christ Mission Possible office based in Mt Hagen, established by the Akkarys, collaborated with Jeff Hort’s company Hort Engineering, to train and give employment opportunities through a programme under people with trade skills will go to Australia for a three-month rotation for three years starting this year to work in different trade fields at Hort Engineering.

Later this month, experienced tradesmen Michael Elpeno of Western Highlands and Paul Foki of Eastern Highlands will fly to Sydney and work with Hort Engineering for three months.

CMP PNG treasurer Mark Efi, while congratulating the two on behalf of all the members, thanked Akkary and Hort for giving a lifetime chance to small people to have a positive mindset and do positive things to enhance their lives.

“We thank Abraham and Allyson for arranging with Hort to provide employment for our people who can learn and experience how people live and work in Australia,” Sepi said.

“The skills they will learn will be invaluable and when they come back, they will teach their people here to help themselves in doing things themselves rather than waiting for free handouts or wait for the Government to help them.”

Elpeno, who will be doing welding at Hort Engineering and Foki, who will be doing metal fabrication, also thanked the Akkary’s and Hort for giving them a life changing opportunity.

Accommodation, airfares and meals will be provided for the two in their three months stay in Sydney on top of the pay they will get for working at Horts Engineering.

“We have the experience and are confident of doing a good job and will have no difficulty in adapting to the work environment in Australia.

“We believe that we can earn a good income and together with the skills that we acquire, it will sustain our families and careers in our lifetime,” Elpeno said.

Sepi added that the door was open to all Papua New Guineans to get training for free at Christ Mission Possible PNG base at Yupa, a short distance from Mt Hagen city, to do short courses in metal fabrication, electrical, welding, building, brick laying, carpentry and others.

He said Elpeno and Foki were the first students to go and work in Australia for three months and there would be 21 more students going within the three probationary years.

The continuation of the programme for three years’ probation employment rotation for Papua New Guinean’s to work with Hort in Sydney depends on how well Elpeno and Foki performed .

He encouraged young people involved in illicit activities and other members of the community in Western Highlands and PNG to stop waiting for things to come to them.

“Get out of your comfort zones and start doing things for yourselves. The country is faced with financial crisis and corruption is rife. Life is tough,” Sepi said.

Don’t expect free handouts because everybody has their own problems to deal with and they won’t help you. You have to help yourselves.”

