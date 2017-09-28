Female builder establishes company to motivate women

By ELIAS LARI

A WOMAN has started her own building company to motivate women to venture into businesses with the skills and knowledge they have.

Cathy Noglai, 30, from Jiwaka, graduated as a builder from Madang Technical College in 2000 and worked with many companies as a building supervisor.

Noglai, from the Dangi tribe in North Waghi, said women could venture into trade such as building, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering.

She is specialised in pre-fabricated buildings. It can take her three days to complete one.

“I have gained experience while working for companies such as Fletcher Morobe and RAIBRO,” she said.

“I was also involved in the building of the Alotau BSP bank, Mt Hagen Works head office, Goroka Bird of Paradise Hotel and contracts in Popondetta.”

She said she built four health centres in the Mul-Baiyer electorate of Western Highlands funded by then MP Sani Rambi in 2011 and 2012.

Noglai decided to register and start her own company, POLCAT Building Construction.

“It depends on how we think and do things,” she said.

“But for me as I have been working with my men, I see that women can become jack of all trades if they fear no one.”

She said God created men and women and blessed them to succeed in life.

“We should not wait on our men. It is about time women do something,” she said.

“If you see an opportunity then go for it because time will never wait for you.

“You need to flow with it.”

