Female candidate, former dept heads, politicians after Sumkar open seat

LONE female candidate Lillian Paul is one of 46 candidates eyeing the Sumkar open seat in Madang.

Paul is contesting under the Model Nation Party and is up against many former governmentdepartment and politicians who have raised their hands to oust current MP Ken Fairweather, says Sumkar returning officer Albert Ulul.

“The sitting MP will face a stiff challenge by former prominent politicians and public servants. Notable ones include former chief justice and Madang governor Sir Arnold Amet and former director of PNG Institute of Medical Research Dr Peter Siba.” Ulul said former Sumkar MP Mathew Gubag (1997-2007) is also contesting.

“Former provincial Lands director Alexander Orme and former Forest director for Sandaun Martin Kadum have resigned to contest this seat.”

He highlighted that three former district administrators – Jimmy Sekum, Martin Hanibal and Alung Wang – were also in the race.

