Female group supports campaign of candidate

A GROUP of women in Jiwaka is rallying behind Governor Dr William Tongamp to retain his seat.

The 74 executives of the Jiwaka Ecumenical Council of Women and the 500-plus members from Jimi, North Waghi and South Waghi showed their support for Tongamp by contributing K5000, eight pigs and food items to his campaign.

They presented their gifts to Tongamp at their Resource Centre at Dumbola last Friday.

Women president Rosen Kiap said Tongamp had raised the profile of the province and was a voice for women in the province.

Kiap said the women of Jiwaka were behind Tongamp because of what he had done for them.

Tongamp congratulated them for being one of the most organised women groups in the country and pledged to work more closely with them and link them to the government.

Friends from Eastern Highlands including business couple Delta and Moses Wanapo also presented pigs as well as food items to Tongamp.

“Though we are from another province very far, we admire his leadership.

“We see and hear his stories. He is doing a lot of positive things for Jiwaka,” Moses said.

Like this: Like Loading...