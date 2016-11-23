Female sports reporters complete training

SIXTEEN female sports journalists recently completed a training and mentoring session for women in news and sport in Port Moresby.

The training was designed to help female journalists carve out careers in the traditionally male-dominated industry of sports journalism.

The programme, supported by the Australian government in partnership with ABC International Development, works in three areas – providing skills training and industry knowledge; improving multi-platform content creation; and, networking with other women sports journalists, media and sport organisations.

During the presentation of certificates, Deputy Australian High Commissioner Bronte Moules highlighted the importance of coverage of women and girls’ achievements through sport.

“The skills you’ve honed on story-telling, content creation, interviewing and networking with media and sports organisations will elevate your standing in the profession and help you to cover more women’s sport in your work,” Moules said.

“Through covering women’s sport in the media and through other sports for development partnerships Australia has with PNG, children are learning that it is normal for women to be in positions of power, and that women are to be respected and the rules followed.

“It demonstrates too that it is acceptable for mothers, daughters and sisters to play sport and to enjoy the social benefits of participating in sport.”

TVWAN reporter Sophie Yaruso said the networking aspect of the initiative helped women in sports news to share experiences and to support each other.

“I believe sport is integral to a person’s development and this women in news and sport workshop improved my outlook beyond just covering sport events, to placing greater emphasis on women’s participation in sport and sport administration.”

The Australian government in partnership with ABC International Development is delivering the women in news and sport initiative across Papua New Guinea and countries in the Indo-Pacific region throughout 2016-17.

