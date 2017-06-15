Femili PNG extends services for sexual violence victims to Lae

FEMILI PNG, a non-governmental organisation, has opened a new office in Lae to bring better services to victims of family and sexual violence.

The office space is located in a building owned by the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea.

The church is leasing the office space to Femili PNG at a discounted rate.

Femili PNG management and staff appreciate the support and partnership of the Lutheran Church and Newcrest Limited.

For security reasons the location of the office is not disclosed.

Femili PNG’s target is women, men or children who are survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual violence or child abuse. The organisation is supported by Australian Aid and other partners.

A donation of K200,000 by Newcrest in March went towards the renovation of the office space.

This support by the mining company helped to make the office conducive for survivors to have access to safe and confidential client consultation.

Newcrest’s executive general manager of Public Affairs and Social Performance, Ian Kemish, said Newcrest was delighted to make a practical contribution to Femili PNG.

“Through our contributions we acknowledge both the dedication of Femili’s volunteers, and the significant impact that abuse – predominantly of women and children – has on PNG’s communities and workplaces, a problem we have committed to help combat through our programme Trupla Man Trupla Meri initiated by our workforce at Lihir mining operations,” Kemish said.

