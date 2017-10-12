Fence needed after station ransacked

THE National Broadcasting Corporation branch in Southern Highlands is waiting for the provincial government to build a permanent fence around its premises.

Currently, the radio station in Mendi is without a permanent fence, which made it easy for thugs and opportunists to freely walk in and destroy and steal property two weeks ago.

The director of the provincial radio station, Dominic Yosi, said the building which housed the main broadcasting studio facilities was broken into by people taking advantage of the political situation in the province. Properties worth thousands of kina were either damaged or stolen.

He said a group of armed men entered the office around 4am and broke into the main broadcasting and production studios and damaged the consoles.

Like this: Like Loading...