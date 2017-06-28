Fencing demo fascinates students

INTRODUCING something new is always fascinating and students from schools in Port Moresby that were part of the recent Olympic Day celebrations were captivated by fencing demonstrations by Oceania Fencing Confederation regional development officer Leon Thomas.

For most of these students who had no clue what fencing was all about, it was an opportunity of a lifetime as Thomas explained fencing as one of the oldest sports in the Olympics, which evolved from traditional European sword fighting.

Papua New Guineans over the years have adopted various sports but fencing has been left out due to a lack of interest.

The PNG Olympic Committee is now working with Oceania Fencing to generate interest.

“What’s really part of our regional development programme is to try to get as many nations in Oceania fencing,” Thomas said.

“We think PNG is a very significant place to be with the sport because it is a big country with a large population.

“We are interested to go to any country in Oceania but if we tap into here, the influence might as well have impact on other countries in the region.”

Countries currently affiliated to Oceania Fencing are Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Guam, New Caledonia and Tahiti.

Fencers in these countries who qualify for the Olympics go through Asia considering Oceania’s status as a development zone except for New Caledonia and Tahiti that come under France.

The interest shown by students proved that the code might get great interest.

“Right now we are in PNG to generate interest so the country can run its own fencing federation, then we the Oceania federation can assist with coaching, education and programmes, but first of all what’s needed here is the interest,” Thomas said.

“Once a federation is formed here, it will join the international federation as it is a new country.”

