Ferns thrash PNG 38-0

SYDNEY: New Zealand’s Kiwi Ferns put together a seven-try blitz in the second-half to record a dominant 38-0 victory over Papua New Guinea while keeping their position scoreless for the second week in a row.

Despite the Ferns crossing for two tries in the opening ten minutes, the Orchids were able to hold out an array of attacking raids to keep the score to just 8-0 at half-time.

Their efforts were to no avail, however, as the Ferns put together a clinical second stanza with Annetta Nuuausala and Maitua Feterika inspiring the hard-fought win.

Luisa Gago gave New Zealand the early buffer as she zig-zagged her way through multiple Orchids defenders to sneak her way over the try-line.

It wasn’t long before they extended their lead after fullback Raecene McGregor crashed her way over for their second unanswered try.

PNG showed their resilience with some committed goal-line defence but their success didn’t resonate with the ball-in-hand with New Zealand holding them out.

Both teams were fighting valiantly in a third-hitting contest that saw some brutally absorbing tackles on either side of the ball, and New Zealand looked to have finally made a breakthrough with Maitua Feterika slicing through but eventually knocked the ball forward just metres out from the try line. – NRL.com

