Ferry trial runs out of funding

THE trial into the country’s worst maritime disaster, the sinking of mv Rabaul Queen, has somewhat hit a snag as the state awaits funding from the Government to continue.

On trial are ferry owner Peter Sharp and his captain Anthony Tsiau, both facing 172 charges of manslaughter and for sending or taking an unseaworthy vessel out to sea.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Nov 16 at the Kokopo National Court and it is hoped that funding will bring in more witnesses.

When the matter was before court on Oct 21, the prosecutor in Kokopo, Lukara Rangan, appeared on behalf of state prosecutor Paul Bannister to advise the court of funding constraints.

During the time, Rangan produced an affidavit sworn by arresting officer and NCD Met Supt Chief Inspector Benjamin Turi explaining the state’s financial status on the case. Turi’s letter indicated that witnesses could not be brought into Kokopo due to lack of funds.

The letter also indicated the commitment made in Parliament recently to make available K150,000 but that has not been paid in.

On Oct 14, the court dismissed an application by state lawyers to disqualify judge Terence Higgins from hearing the trial.

The court ruled that in a judicial decision on Feb 19, Higgins ruled in favour of Rabaul Shipping on a civil matter which not contain the same facts as the current criminal trial and therefore there was no reason for the judge to withdraw from the criminal trial. So far, more than 90 witnesses have testified with more than 60 court exhibits tendered.

The ferry sank off Finschhafen, Morobe on Feb 2, 2012.

At least 172 of about 300 passengers were presumed dead.

