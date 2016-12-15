Festival showcases PNG music, artists

By DOROTHY MARK

HUNDREDS packed the Coronation Drive in Madang on Sunday night during the opening of the K500,000-sponsored PNG Music Festival.

The stage was constructed away from usual venue at the Laiwaden Oval and near the beach front.

Despite the bad weather, the crowd packed the area until the end of the programme.

It was sponsored by the Madang District Authority and MP Nixon Duban.

Event director Chris Seeto said the one-week event was to assemble PNG traditional and contemporary bands, artists, choir groups and string bands.

“The festival is a national event that will present a special avenue for PNG musicians to showcase their ability,” Seeto said.

String and bamboo band competitions, choir and Vocal Fusion were featured on Monday and Tuesday. The youngest performer was seven-year-old Nethaly Gubag from Karkar Island.

Security was beefed up to make sure the programme was trouble-free.

Madang town Mayor Joe Yama urged the people of Madang and visitors to keep it trouble-free.

“The festival would be an opportunity to unite people through music, promote community spirit and nationalism while on a broader scale enhance socio-economic activities,” he said.

Seeto said it would also be an opportunity for people especially fans and music lovers to know and appreciate those who pioneered the development of Papua New Guinea contemporary and popular music.

He said one of the objectives of the festival was to help restore Madang’s image as a beautiful and peaceful town and holiday destination.

