Festive season work on hold

By HELEN TARAWA

NORTHERN police operations for the festive season was expected to kick off today might not be possible because of lack of funds.

Police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari told The National that the police did not have funds to carry out the operations.

“We were assured by the authorities that funds would be made available before we carry out the operations but it seems nothing is forthcoming,” Gerari said.

“I have instructed that all section vehicles be grounded because most of them have smooth tyres and are unsuitable for the operations.

“The only vehicle that’s roadworthy right now is the highway patrol vehicle which was recently purchased through the Department of National Planning.”

The director police transport Orly Alvarez confirmed that they did not have money to assist the provinces for vehicle maintenance because they were also waiting for funds from Waigani.

Northern’s highway patrol unit under the command of Senior Sergeant Noah Maibuko will be covering Kokoda, Afore and Popondetta to Kikiri beachfront.

It will also be assisting the CID, drug squad and sea patrol unit to watch out for sea piracy on the borders of Morobe and Northern.

Gerari expressed disappointment that the operation for the festive period was important and yet their work was being hampered by the lack of funds.

“This time last year, we had funds available and we were able to organise all units to cover most parts of the province.

“This time, we are doubtful because Christmas is just a few days away and we are helpless without funding for this special operation.

“The situation is quite critical and I am calling on authorities both in Port Moresby and in the province to look into this problem.”

He said he was concerned because Northern always had alcohol-related problems and the production and consumption of illicit homebrew and drugs.

Gerari said the festive period was usually the time when such illegal activities were on the rise and the police operation was important to contain the law and order situation.

