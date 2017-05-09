Fewer candidates contest seats in Northern

By HELEN TARAWA

THE number of election candidates for Northern has decreased markedly for all three seats compared with 2012, says election manager Peter Malaipiope.

Malaipiope told The National that the people of Northern were matured in their approach to the elections this year, which was indicative in the number of candidates contesting.

The regional seat has attracted only about 50 per cent of the number that chased the seat in 2012.

Malaipiopi said in 2012 both the open seats had about 70 candidates and the regional had about 60.

This year, the numbers dropped to 33 for Ijivitari, 42 for Sohe and 33 for the regional seat.

Malaipiope, who is election manager for the province for the second time, said the campaign period was quiet so far compared with the nomination week when there was a lot of excitement.

He said returning officers and their assistants were screening the applications of interested people for the polling and counting jobs.

There will be 55 teams overall, five persons in a team and that would cover officials for all three seats, he said.

Malaipiope said after the selection of the officials, they would undergo training.

Like this: Like Loading...