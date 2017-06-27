Fewer eligible voters seen in Wampar

By JIMMY KALEBE

WARD 20 in the Wampar local level government of Huon Gulf has seen a decrease in the number of eligible voters since the 2012 elections.

Significant numbers were also missing in Ward 14, and Huon Gulf returning officer Brian Mogu said the numbers were similarly down in other areas of Morobe.

Mogu said yesterday that the numbers in the 2017 roll were less than those in 2012.

He said many new enrolments were not made and adjustments to the electoral update were not done properly, leading to the fluctuation of voter numbers.

Polling scrutineer at Ward 20, Silas Garry, told The National that though their population had increased over the past five years, the number of voters had decreased. Garry said Wampar shared boundaries with Nawaeb and some voters from both sides crossed over, making them miss out on voting because they did not understand their boundaries well.

He estimated that in the 2012 election, more than 1500 eligible voters went to vote there and that number was expected to increase to more than 2000, but that was not the case yesterday.

