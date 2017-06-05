FFPNG plans mid-week games to complete season

FOOTBALL Federation Papua New Guinea has planned mid-week games to complete the season before the polling.

FFPNG chief John Kapi Natto announced they have scheduled two mid-week competitions. One was played last Wednesday and the other will be on this Wednesday.

It is hope that the matches are completed before the finals on June 17 and June 24.

“The arrangements have been made with the National Sports Trust Limited and the PNG Sports Foundation to hold the mid-week clash,” he said.

Kapi Natto said they have arranged for mid-week games because a lot of their players would be involved in the election as voters and polling officials.

The draws for this week, on June 6 will see Erema take on Admiralty, Rapatona play Papaka and Amoana challenge Hekari.

