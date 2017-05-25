FFPNG thanks backers

BREAKAWAY soccer body, Football Federation PNG (FFPNG), prepares for its National Premier League round two fixtures this weekend, with president John Kapi Natto thanking stakeholders for a successful first five weeks.

Kapi Natto thanked the 12 associations, staff and sponsors for their part in driving the development of the code and in meeting FFPNG’s goals.

He said within the short space of time, the federation had attracted much praise and support from the soccer fraternity in the provinces, showing that their grassroots-first policy was gaining support.

Markham FC coach Hans Gewambing praised the FFPNG structure for involving rural soccer associations in a high-level competition such as the NPL.

“I thank Kapi Natto and FFPNG for initiating such a competition for grassroot players,” Gewambing said.

The former PNG striker said a lot of Markham players had not played football outside of their villages and the district but FFPNG had made it possible and given some exposure for their talent.

Kapi Natto was humbled by Gewambing’s comment. He said their model was what football in the country needed to be doing — taking the game to the heartlands and building from the ground up.

Kapi Natto said his roadshow trip to promote the federation had received overwhelming support from stakeholders, supporters and players from all corners of the country.

“I have travelled to the Mamose, Southern and the NGI regions telling them what the FFPNG is trying to do and the support I have received has been very encouraging,” Kapi Natto said.

“We are doing what the other football body has failed to do — supporting football at the grassroots level,” he said.

Former PNG midfielder Hatshire Manahi backed the FFPNG on their NGI tour last month, saying that it was the way to promote football.

“The NGI region has been overlooked for the last 20 years, and no one in PNG soccer had even taken some time out to talk to the smaller associations like Kokopo, Kokopo Urban, Kerevat, Kavieng and others to give them confidence that their needs were being addressed,” Manahi said.

Kapi Natto said FFPNG was committed to ensuring provincial centres such as Alotau, Kavieng, Tari, Minj, Wewak and Vanimo had competitions that were properly run and supported.

The FFPNG is set to visit the Highlands region later this year to complete its tour of the country.

Kapi Natto said FFPNG’s vision was to establish member associations and give them the impetus to develop soccer in their areas.

