Fiery clash for PRL teams

A FIERY clash is expected when Port Moresby Rugby League’s team one take on team two at the National Football Stadium in one of the curtain-raisers to the Intrust Super Cup match between the PNG Hunters and Central Queensland Capras on Sunday.

The 80-minute game and the glaring heat of Port Moresby are likely to tax the women but that is when the best step up.

The match will feature 36 of the best players who would want to maintain their spots in the final team for the Southern confederate trials next month.

Some of these players will be omitted when the two PRL teams are finalised.

PRL chairman Dr James Naipao said due to the trials all women’s games for the weekend had been differed to next week.

Players to wtachout for include debutants like Hina Kola, Belinda Pake, Mewa Kouoru, Roswita Kapo, Evelyn Paul, Maggie Aromo, Natasha Kongopa and Pouta Soga.

They have a mammoth task to outplay regular representative players for spots on the final PRL teams.

Consistent performers like Carol Humeu, Freda Waula, Della Audama, Naomi Kaupa, Brenda Goro, Joanne Kuman, Vero Waula and Elvina Hetra are potential PNG women’s prospects for the 2017 World Rugby League Cup in Sydney.

Other players who are set to fire are Janet Michael, Meli Jacob, Carol Francis, Catherine Anjo and Diane Kaupa as well as Elvina Aaron, Jennifer Robert, Rachel Wanpis and Maima Weii.

PNG Hunters coach Michael Marum, Southern selector Gairo Pepena and coach Bugsy Bagelo will be making assessments on several players for recommendations to the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League.

League chairman Sandis Tsaka is looking at bigger players with height and weight to represent Papua New Guinea at the World Cup.

