Fifa Cup to visit PNG

What could be more exciting for fans than laying their eyes on football’s most coveted prize for the first time?

This dream is about to come true for many followers of the beautiful game, as the Fifa World Cup original trophy will be coming for the first time to Papua New Guinea on Feb 1.

The original trophy, which is kept at the Fifa World Football Museum in Zurich, Switzerland, will visit more than 50 countries on six continents.

The journey began in Moscow on Sept 9 at the Luzhniki Stadium, where the captain of the newly-crowned world champions will lift the trophy in just over nine months’ time.

The Fifa World Cup trophy tour is a milestone which showcases how much enthusiasm the greatest tournament on earth can generate and football fans in PNG will get the chance to see the trophy. PNGFA president David Chung said PNG was privileged and honoured to host the World Cup trophy and PNGFA was excited to host the trophy and embrace the four-yearly tournament.

“It gives opportunity to fans and public to see the trophy, especially for those who cannot make it to Russia to watch the game,” Chung said.

“Though we did not qualify, it is PNGFA’s hope that one day we will qualify and fulfil our wishes and dreams. In the meantime we have to work harder and invest more in development.”

