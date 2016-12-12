It’s FIFA, not Fifa

I TRULY appreciate The National’s coverage of the recent FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup tournament in Port Moresby.

However, I cannot help but note this error in your headlines – the fact is that FIFA is an acronym, not a noun.

It cannot be spelt Fifa as it stands for Fédération Internationale de Football Association.

Similarly it would be incorrect to write, Png, Usa, Nato, Fbi, Hiv etc.

Thus, please address the football organisation correctly as FIFA and not Fifa.

Enoch

Korobosea

Editor’s note: We adhere to our style book on acronyms that can be pronounced such as Fifa, Apec, Asean and Unicef

