Fifa qualifier dates confirmed

VENUES, dates and kick-off times for the final set of Group A and B matches in nexy year’s Fifa World Cup Russia Qualifiers – OFC Stage 3 have been confirmed.

All eyes will be on the Group B showdown between Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands as both sides remain in the running to top the group and set up Stage 3 final against New Zealand.

The first match will be held at the hallowed grounds of Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara.

The encounter is scheduled for June 9 with the kick-off set for 3pm and there is no doubt that Solomon Islands fans will turn up in numbers to support a side that almost always delivers on home soil.

PNG will then play host to their Melanesian neighbours for the return match at the PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

The game, which will be played on June 13, will also kick off at 3pm.It will be the first senior men’s international to be played at the stadium which was built for last year’s Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup.

In Group A, neither Fiji nor New Caledonia has a chance of catching up to Group A leaders New Zealand in their final two matches.

However, both sides will be determined to get the better of their opponents when they take to the field on June 7 in Fiji, and again in Noumea on June 11.

