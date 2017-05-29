Fifa’s outstanding bills burden PNG football

THE PNG Sports Foundation confirmed that Fifa has outstanding bills from hosting the Under-20 women’s soccer World Cup last year.

Chairman Graham Osborne said that after the successful hosting of the global sporting event, a legacy was left behind with high quality sporting facilities however there were still outstanding payment issues.

“Over the period after hosting the World Cup, we have been given all these state-of-the-art worldclass sporting facilities but outstanding bills is an issue,” Osborne said.

He said the PNG Sports Foundation was doing all it could to maintain these venues as the sporting infrastructure development over the last two years had brought forward a new challenge in urbanisation.

“There are certain people who have to pay in order for us to continue managing these venues,” Osborne said.

“We know that Fifa is a very wealthy organisation and they owe money to the Sir John Guise Stadium and other venues and all we ask is for them to make a commitment to pay.

“At the moment it just seems that they are making excuses about why they shouldn’t pay,” Osborne said. He said PNGSF had been instructed to come up with a scheme of payment. “The Sports Foundation and myself as chairman want all PNG teams to use our grounds but there are times when people have to pay.

“All other sports pay to use these facilities, they all complain about it but then we need money to run these facilities.

“We are not asking them to pay upfront but we are asking them to give us a plan so that we work together for our mutual benefit,” he said.

In the meantime, the PNG Sports Foundation is allowing Kapuls to utilise the PNG Football Stadium to prepare for their home and away fixtures against Solomon Islands next month.

