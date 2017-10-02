Fifty boost teaching qualification

Fifty teachers have upgraded their teaching qualifications by participating in an Australian and internationally recognised course at Bougainville Technical College.

Speaking at the graduation on Friday, Nicola Simpson, Second Secretary (Education) at the Australian High Commission commended the graduates for their commitment to improving vocational and further

education in Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

“This graduation is special because it marks an important step forward in strengthening the capacity of the country’s technical schools, business colleges and polytechnics,” Simpson said.

The 50 participants include 18 women.

The Papua New Guinea-Australia partnership strongly endorses gender equity in Papua New Guinea’s education sector because it has proven benefits for individuals, communities and the nation.

Like this: Like Loading...