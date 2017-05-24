Fight for your seat Kua, you deserve it

KERENGA Kua, you are more than qualified for the PM job therefore don’t beat around the bush, frankly tell your good people of SSY (Sinasina Yongomul) – district to return you for the second term so you could lead a grand coalition of political parties to form the next Government and you will compete for the top position of this country.

This is your golden opportunity to tell your people what you want to do for the Country and its people.

Two great leaders of Chimbu, late Okuk and late Nilkare tried to reach the top post of the country however they couldn’t and passed on.

I salute both of them for been classic and outstanding leaders at their own rights in those days.

You are the third Chimbu man after these two great leaders to aim high for the PM seat. Credit goes to you for that eagerness.

The country has heard and seen you as a next and upcoming Prime Minister therefore don’t let your dreams and aims gone down the drain.

People need a vibrant and visionary leader to manage the affairs of our country.

Its the eleventh hour now and you must admit to the people that no leader will do miracles overnight.

Sinasina Yongumul and Chimbus must take ownership of that fight and stand together to support the honourable Kerenga Kua to retain his current seat for the betterment of our Country and its beautiful people.

The SSY people must forget the past and stand behind Kerenga Kua and vote him back purposely to allow him to put his hands up for Prime Minister seat.

Woma- Essy nere nem

(Papua gapa)

